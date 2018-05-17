Reuben Foster's Accuser Testifies at Preliminary Hearing She Lied About Domestic Violence Incident

Terrell Lloyd

While testifying at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend said the 49ers linebacker did not hit her once.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 17, 2018

Elissa Ennis testified that she lied to police about being hit by 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster and that her domestic violence accusation, "was all a money scheme," according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Ennis, Foster's ex-girlfriend, was on the stand Thursday for a preliminary hearing for Foster's felony domestic violence charge related to a Feb. 11 incident in which Ennis claimed Foster ruptured her eardrum.

Foster was charged for the incident in April, and about two weeks after, Ennis recanted her accusation through her attorney.

According to Inman, Ennis testified that she "was threatening Reuben" and that she was "going to f--k up his career" over their breakup. Ennis said she actually attacked Foster with a hanger and fled to Louisiana with Foster's money and jewlery after he was arrested in February, according to Inman.

"I wanted to be extra," Ennis said about calling the police three times, according to Inman. "I wanted him to go down. I was pissed."

Inman adds that Ennis tesified, "I told him I'm going to f--k your s--t up and make sure you don't have a job tomorrow."

In the statement from Ennis' attorney Stphanie Rickard that recanted her accusation, Rickard said the injuries Ennis suffered were from a fight Ennis had with another woman. According to Inman, Ennis testified that she falsely accused an ex-boyfriend of domestic assault in 2011.

Foster, 24, was a first round pick by San Francisco in the 2017 draft. He started all 10 games he played last season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)