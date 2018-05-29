New Browns defensive back Damarious Randall might be Cleveland’s favorite non-LeBron athlete if he ends up losing the bet he made against the Cavaliers.

Randall, who appears to be a Warriors fan, tweeted after Golden State’s win on Monday that he’d buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted the tweet. As of this writing, it’s up over 200,000 retweets—and climbing steadily.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

At $100 for an authentic jersey—plus shipping!—from the official NBA store, that works out to well over $20 million if Randall’s Warriors happen to blow it. That’s a big bill to foot for a guy who’s scheduled to make just $1.09 million this season. Even his guaranteed 2019 salary of $9.07 million wouldn’t come close to covering it.

But he could always try to defray the cost by getting everyone knockoff CVAS jerseys from China.