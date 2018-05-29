Browns Player and Warriors Fan Damarious Randall Makes Very Expensive Bet Against the Cavs

“If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweets this a jersey...”

By Dan Gartland
May 29, 2018

New Browns defensive back Damarious Randall might be Cleveland’s favorite non-LeBron athlete if he ends up losing the bet he made against the Cavaliers.

Randall, who appears to be a Warriors fan, tweeted after Golden State’s win on Monday that he’d buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted the tweet. As of this writing, it’s up over 200,000 retweets—and climbing steadily. 

At $100 for an authentic jersey—plus shipping!—from the official NBA store, that works out to well over $20 million if Randall’s Warriors happen to blow it. That’s a big bill to foot for a guy who’s scheduled to make just $1.09 million this season. Even his guaranteed 2019 salary of $9.07 million wouldn’t come close to covering it. 

But he could always try to defray the cost by getting everyone knockoff CVAS jerseys from China. 

