Watch: Hue Jackson Goes for a Swim in Lake Erie to Complete Promise for 0-16 Season

Screenshot from @Browns via Twitter

Hue Jackson said he would jump in Lake Erie if the Browns went 0-16. Then the Browns went 0-16.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 01, 2018

Browns coach Hue Jackson can say he is a man of his word.

After Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016, Jackson declared the team would not be that bad again, and if they were, he would jump in Lake Erie.

Well, 2017 came, and the Browns went 0-16. So Jackson was partially right. They didn't go 1-15 again. However, he was implying they would win more games from 2016 to 2017, not less, so he decided to keep his word and jump in Lake Erie.

Prior to the jump, Jackson said he would donate $100 for each team employee who took the plunge with him, and the money would go to the Hue Jackson Foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio.

Well, luckily for Jackson the Browns can't do any worse next season, and more importantly, he turned a disappointing season into a fun and charitable moment.

