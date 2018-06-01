Johnny Manziel Makes Canadian Football League Preseason Debut

Manziel completed 9-of-12 passes Friday night.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

Johnny Manziel made his Canadian Football League preseason debut with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

Manziel entered the preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts with 3:38 remaining in the second quarter. He played as backup quarterback behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. Manziel completed 9-of-12 passes for 80 yards in five possessions.

The former Heisman Trophy winner put together an impressive 12-play, 62-yard drive during his final possession but was flagged for intentional grounding as he threw away the first-down pass out of bounds.

Despite the excitement surrounding Manziel's preseason debut, the Argonauts beat the Tiger-Cats 36-18.

Friday night marked Manziel's third time playing organized football since his last NFL game with the Browns in 2015. He played in two Spring League games in April before signing a two-year contract with the Tiger-Cats in May.

Tiger-Cats coach June Jones has already said there's no chance Manziel will be the starter in their first regular season game on June 16.

