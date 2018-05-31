CFL Coach Says 'No' Scenario Johnny Manziel Will Start Week 1

The 2012 Heisman winner was drafted by the Browns in 2014 at No. 22 overall. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

Canadian Football League coach June Jones of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats said there's no chance former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel will start Week 1 of the season. 

Manziel announced he would be playing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on May 19. 

The Browns cut Manziel in 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field issues, and he hasn't played since. ​A 2016 domestic violence charge against Manziel was dismissed. 

Manziel's rights were with the Tiger-Cats, and last summer, he started the process to make the Tiger-Cats offer him a contract or release his rights. The CFL then announced in late December it would approve a contract with Manziel. 

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

