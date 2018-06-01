Johnny Manizel makes his Canadian Football League debut Friday night as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts in their first preseason game.

Manziel signed with the Tiger-Cats in mid-May but will play backup behind starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner is "expected to take roughly 15 snaps" in Friday's game, reports Sportsnet.

Tiger-Cats coach June Jones said earlier this week that there's no chance Manziel will start in Week 1 of the regular season.

Manziel's rights were with the Tiger-Cats, and last summer, he started the process to make the Tiger-Cats offer him a contract or release his rights. He met with CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise in September to discuss what the quarterback would possibly need to accomplish to join the league.

The CFL announced in December it would approve a contract with Manziel.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Find out how to stream the game below:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 1

Stream: ESPN+