Johnny Manziel Signs With Hamilton Tiger-Cats in CFL

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel announced Saturday he will be playing in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In a tweet, Manziel said he was "very grateful for everyone that's been supporting me along the way," and that he believes "this is the best opportunity for (him) moving forward."

The 2012 Heisman winner was drafted by the Browns in 2014 at No. 22 overall.

The Browns cut Manziel in 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field issues, and he hasn't played since. ​A 2016 domestic violence charge against Manziel was dismissed.

Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break. Very grateful for everyone that’s been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and I’m eager for what the future holds. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) May 19, 2018

Manziel also announced he's signing a deal with Barstool Sports.

BREAKING NEWS: Johnny Manziel signs with the CFL and Barstool Sports @comebacksznshow SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/O3J4YiWgNK pic.twitter.com/p6pjjc9Qf6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2018

Manziel's rights were with the Tiger-Cats, and last summer, he started the process to make the Tiger-Cats offer him a contract or release his rights. He met with CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise in September to discuss what the quarterback would possibly need to accomplish to join the league.

The CFL then announced in late December it would approve a contract with Manziel.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.