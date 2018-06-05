Eagles Fans Show Up to White House, Man Kneels During Anthem at Trump's America Celebration

The White House held a "Celebration of America" in place of the Eagles' visit.

By Jenna West
June 05, 2018

The White House disinvited the Eagles from their Super Bowl victory and held a "Celebration of America" ceremony instead on Tuesday afternoon. Eagles fans still came out in support of their team.

Despite the Eagles' absence, a handful of fans came to the celebration at the White House. A few wore Eagles jerseys and hats, while another fan kneeled during the playing of the national anthem. Whether or not the fans in attendance knew much about the Eagles seems to be up in the air.

The "Celebration of America" was held to celebrate the national anthem and honor America. Trump sang the anthem in front of the crowd with the military band.

It was reported that fewer than 10 Eagles players were planning on attending the team's White House visit on Tuesday.

