The White House disinvited the Eagles from their Super Bowl victory and held a "Celebration of America" ceremony instead on Tuesday afternoon. Eagles fans still came out in support of their team.

Despite the Eagles' absence, a handful of fans came to the celebration at the White House. A few wore Eagles jerseys and hats, while another fan kneeled during the playing of the national anthem. Whether or not the fans in attendance knew much about the Eagles seems to be up in the air.

I’ve asked 6 of the “fans” at the White House who was the @Eagles quarterback during the super bowl. Not ONE person knew. @NBCPhiladelphia — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

Not exactly sure who these @Eagles “fans” are but I have counted exactly one item of clothing with an eagles logo on it at the White House. #Eagles #EaglesNation @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XAo9u6L2F2 — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

The “thousands” of people on hand for the “Celebration of America” includes, by my count, one #Eagles hat pic.twitter.com/0jzJ6Kj8s5 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) June 5, 2018

While @realDonaldTrump was having his party for himself after the #Eagles didn't want to go to see him, one of the fans who was invited to the White House took a knee during the National Anthem in front of Trump. pic.twitter.com/ipD9xBcgkM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 5, 2018

At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk pic.twitter.com/NLRGp26gln — Jesper Zølck (@zolckTv2) June 5, 2018

The next chapter in the WH v Eagles drama...who were those people on the South Lawn for the "Celebration of America" event? Were they Eagles fans? From Philly? @alex_mallin reports many had WH badges tucked into jackets & shirts — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 5, 2018

The "Celebration of America" was held to celebrate the national anthem and honor America. Trump sang the anthem in front of the crowd with the military band.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

It was reported that fewer than 10 Eagles players were planning on attending the team's White House visit on Tuesday.