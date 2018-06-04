Philadelphia Eagles Uninvited to White House for Super Bowl Celebration

President Donald Trump released a statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' planned visit to the White House on Tuesday, uninviting the Super Bowl champions.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2018

President Donald Trump released a statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' planned visit to the White House on Tuesday, uninviting the Super Bowl champions on Monday evening.

Here's the full statement:

The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.

When the Eagles first won Super Bowl LII, Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith and Chris Long immediately stated they had no intentions of making the trip to the White House.

Last month, when the team announced it was planning on making the trip June 5, quarterback Carson Wentz said he planned on going if most of his teammates were going and added that he didn't see it is a political matter.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)