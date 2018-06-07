Report: Kaepernick's Lawyers Expected to Subpoena President Trump In Collusion Case

Colin Kaepernick's lawyer team reportedly expected to subpoena President Trump in collusion case

By Scooby Axson
June 07, 2018

Lawyers for Colin Kaepernick are expected to seek federal subpoenas in order to force President Donald Trump and others to testify in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's grievance case against the NFL, reports Yahoo! Sports.

According to the report, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and any other person who has knowledge of Trump's agenda on protesting NFL players could be called to testify.

The 30-year-old Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem by taking a knee during the anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Trump has called for players to be fired for disrespecting the flag and Pence left an Indianapolis Colts game in October after about 20 players of the 49ers knelt during the national anthem.

More than a dozen people, including owners of the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New England Patriots have been deposed in the case.

It is believed that some owners have spoken directly to Trump about players kneeling during the national anthem, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones later said during his own deposition in the collusion case that Trump told him, “Tell everybody [in the NFL], you can’t win this one. This one lifts me."

NFL owners recently voted to approval a new policy requiring players on the sidelines must stand for the national anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)