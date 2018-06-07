Lawyers for Colin Kaepernick are expected to seek federal subpoenas in order to force President Donald Trump and others to testify in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's grievance case against the NFL, reports Yahoo! Sports.

According to the report, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and any other person who has knowledge of Trump's agenda on protesting NFL players could be called to testify.

The 30-year-old Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem by taking a knee during the anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Trump has called for players to be fired for disrespecting the flag and Pence left an Indianapolis Colts game in October after about 20 players of the 49ers knelt during the national anthem.

More than a dozen people, including owners of the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New England Patriots have been deposed in the case.

It is believed that some owners have spoken directly to Trump about players kneeling during the national anthem, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones later said during his own deposition in the collusion case that Trump told him, “Tell everybody [in the NFL], you can’t win this one. This one lifts me."

NFL owners recently voted to approval a new policy requiring players on the sidelines must stand for the national anthem.