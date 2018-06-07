Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is currently appealing a potential four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs, Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN report.

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL, but had played in the previous eight seasons with the Patriots.

He was drafted by New England in the seventh round in 2009 and is third all-time in career playoff receptions with 89. Edelman is just four grabs behind Reggie Wayne for second, but still well behind Jerry Rice and his 151 postseason catches.

The Patriots will host the Texans to open their season, and then go on the road to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. In Week 3 New England will be on the road against the Lions and in Week 4 it will host the Dolphins.