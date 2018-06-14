The Eagles received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night, and the design included nods to the "Philly Special" and underdog masks.

The team announced that the ring's bezel contains 127 diamonds in honor of the "Philly Special."

The phrase refers to the fourth-and-goal touchdown during the Super Bowl when running back Corey Clement (No. 30) took the direct snap and pitched it to tight end Trey Burton (No. 88), who tossed it to quarterback Nick Foles (No. 9) to score. The numbers of the three players' jerseys add up to 127.

A dog mask is also inscribed inside the ring, resembling the "underdog masks" that Lane Johnson and Chris Long wore. The players donned the masks after beating the Falcons 15-10 in the NFC Divisional Round. The Eagles were considered underdogs heading into the game. Eagles fans loved the masks and started wearing them as well.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles received their Super Bowl rings and they are 🔥🔥🔥

(via cj_wentz11/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Oy0eWrtRLl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2018

The Eagles also included the silhouette of the their stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, in the ring design, as well as the phrase "Fly Eagles Fly." The Lombardi Trophy is featured front and center on the ring and is filled with 16 diamonds to represent the team's 16 wins during the season.