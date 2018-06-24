Tim Tebow Declined Steve Spurrier's Invitation to Play on His AAF Team

Tebow said he wants to continue playing baseball.

By Jenna West
June 24, 2018

Tim Tebow declined Steve Spurrier's invitation to join his Alliance of American Football team.

Spurrier went on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday and said that he reached out to Tebow via text message about joining his Orlando team.

However, Spurrier said that Tebow wants to continue focusing on playing baseball.

"He said coach, I'm gonna keep swinging the bat and see what happens," Spurrier said. "I told him we'd have a No. 15 down in Orlando waiting for him."

When asked in April about the idea of Tebow playing for him, Spurrier thought "that would be wonderful."

Tebow plays for the Double-A Binghampton Rumble Ponies in the Mets organization. He's currently hitting .256 with 24 RBIs and 80 strikeouts in 63 games.

The AAF is a professional football alliance, which will debut February 9, 2019, one week after Super Bowl LIII. There will be eight 50-man teams, and the season will run 10 weeks.

