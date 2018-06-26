Report: Dead Body Found in Home of Giants Cornerback Janoris Jenkins

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Giants cornerback has been in Florida since mini-camp concluded.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 26, 2018

A dead body was found in the basement of the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports. TMZ first reported the news.

According to Russini, police sources have confirmed the body was found in Jenkins's Fair Lawn, N.J. residence, and a homicide investigation is taking place. Russini adds that Jenkins and the Giants are aware of the situation. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports police are investigating a possible strangulation or suffocation as the cause of death.

Jenkins has been in Florida since the Giants finished mini-camp, according to Russini.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the identity of the victim and their potential connection to Jenkins will not be revealed by police until next of kin is notified of the death.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement, according to USA Today.

Jenkins, 29, is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his third with New York. He was drafted in the second round in 2012 by the Rams.

