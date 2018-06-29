Odell Beckham Jr. could go the Tim Tebow route and get into baseball if his football career doesn't work out.

Beckham took batting practice at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Yankee-Red Sox game Friday.

During his time hitting ball, the New York Giants wide receiver hit a home run.

Odell Beckham just homered in BP at Yankee Stadium 👀 pic.twitter.com/cqXIHbxPxt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. goes YARD 👀 pic.twitter.com/LY4MgcA3JJ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 29, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. in the house for tonight's Yankees-Red Sox opener! pic.twitter.com/LWs4zWLt4n — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 29, 2018

He even had a home run dance ready.

And, of course, Odell Beckham has a HR dance

📸 @FraneyESPN pic.twitter.com/TqYTjjiD9f — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 29, 2018

The Yankees beat the Sox 8–1, and the series will continue this weekend.