Vince McMahon Commits $500 Million to New XFL

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced in January that he was re-launching the XFL.

By Jenna West
June 29, 2018

WWE Chariman Vince McMahon is expected to spend $500 million on the XFL, according to ESPN.

After McMahon announced in January that he was re-launching the XFL, he sold $100 million in WWE stock to provide league funding. However, McMahon expects to spend around $500 million on the league in the first three seasons, reports ESPN.

"People were focused on the $100 million, but the truth is that doesn't even get us to the 20-yard line," league CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck told ESPN.

The biggest cost for the league will be salaries for the players and coaches. Luck said that average salaries for a 40-man roster would start around $75,000, but more popular players could earn more.

The original XFL, which only lasted for one season in 2001, paid players an average of $45,000 for a 10-week schedule.

The XFL will re-launch in 2020 with eight teams of 40-man rosters playing a 10-game schedule. McMahon said the game will be played faster—in about two hours—and will be more “fan-centric.” It will not feature any crossovers from WWE talent.

The original league promised a brand of football somehow even more violent than the NFL, lasted just one season in 2001​ and cost both WWE and NBC millions of dollars.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)