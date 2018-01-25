WWE chairman Vince McMahon will announce Thursday afternoon that he is launching a pro football league, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports.

WWE announced Thursday morning that McMahon’s new investment company, Alpha Entertainment, “will make a major sports announcement” at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

McMahon was previously the brains behind the XFL, the short-lived league that promised a brand of football somehow even more violent than the NFL. The league folded after just one season and cost both WWE and NBC millions of dollars.

Rumblings that McMahon might be reviving some sort of XFL-like product began in mid-December. (The man who broke the news, a North Carolina freelance journalist named Brad Shepard, even said McMahon would announce the new venture on Jan. 25.)

What remains to be seen is how McMahon’s new league will market itself. There is some evidence, laid out by Deadspin’s David Bixenspan, that the league could present itself as a conservative alternative to the NFL in response to players kneeling during the national anthem. McMahon is a longtime ally of Donald Trump and Trump appointed his wife, Linda, as head of the Small Business Administration.