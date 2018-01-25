Report: WWE’s Vince McMahon to Announce Launch of Pro Football League

Vince McMahon is giving pro football another shot. 

By Dan Gartland
January 25, 2018

WWE chairman Vince McMahon will announce Thursday afternoon that he is launching a pro football league, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports

WWE announced Thursday morning that McMahon’s new investment company, Alpha Entertainment, “will make a major sports announcement” at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

McMahon was previously the brains behind the XFL, the short-lived league that promised a brand of football somehow even more violent than the NFL. The league folded after just one season and cost both WWE and NBC millions of dollars. 

Rumblings that McMahon might be reviving some sort of XFL-like product began in mid-December. (The man who broke the news, a North Carolina freelance journalist named Brad Shepard, even said McMahon would announce the new venture on Jan. 25.)

What remains to be seen is how McMahon’s new league will market itself. There is some evidence, laid out by Deadspin’s David Bixenspan, that the league could present itself as a conservative alternative to the NFL in response to players kneeling during the national anthem. McMahon is a longtime ally of Donald Trump and Trump appointed his wife, Linda, as head of the Small Business Administration. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters