On Sunday, Colin Kaepernick was recognized at the National Education Association's Human and Civil Rights Awards for his work the Know Your Rights Camp, which he has fully funded since its creation in 2016.

Kaepernick was given the NEA's President's Award, which is considered the organization's highest honor, "for his work to fight racial oppression through education and social justice activism" through the Know Your Rights Camp.

The Know Your Rights Camp is free to children and is designed "to raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios." On the Know Your Rights Camp website, it says its goal is, "To help build a stronger generation of people that will create the change that is much needed in this world."

"The human and civil rights champions we honor tonight are the epitome of the fierce urgency of now that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke about in his 'I have a Dream speech,'" NEA President Lily Eskelsen García said during the ceremony. "Through their deeds and actions, they have demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction to stand up for racial and social justice. They have shown an unrelenting resolve and ferocity to make a real difference for public education, students and our nation’s future. They are shining examples of social justice activism, fighting against injustices every day, and making sure that our great nation lives up to its promise."

Along with Kaepernick, the NEA also honored former First Lady Michelle Obama, the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, Vermont's Muslim Girls Making Change and others.