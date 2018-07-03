Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's suspension appeal was denied Tuesday, reports The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Edelman was given a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He'll be eligible for all preseason practices and games.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two major elements of Edeleman's appeal were reportedly that the substance he tested positive for was one that wasn’t recognized by the drug testers—which was first reported by The MMQB’s Breer—and that the NFL mishandled the documentation and delivery of Edelman’s test results.

The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL, but had played in the previous eight seasons with the Patriots.

The Patriots host the Texans to open their season, and then go on the road to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. In Week 3 New England will be on the road against the Lions and in Week 4, the team will host the Dolphins.