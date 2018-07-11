The attorney representing LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, has released new information surrounding Cordon's assault.

During the attack, the man who broke into Cordon's house reportedly demanded for specific pieces of jewelry that had been gifted to Cordon by McCoy. Cordon's attorney said that McCoy had previously warned Cordon that she was at risk of getting robbed if she did not return the items.

Said the attorney in a statment: "In the attack this morning, Ms. Cordon’s wrist was bruised when the assailant could not get the bracelets off her wrist, and he hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times while demanding specific items of jewelry and cash from her."

"Cordon returned from a trip to London on July 9, 2018. At approximately 3:00 a.m. on this morning, while she was sleeping in the residence that she shares with Mr. McCoy, Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry," the statement said.

"The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions. In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive."

McCoy was accused of brutally attacking Cordon on Tuesday before it was revealed a third party was involved. However, due to the Bills running back's previous disputes with Cordon over her presence in the house, it is believed that McCoy could play a part in the assault. In June, McCoy attempted to have Cordon evicted from his home in Georgia, even sending people to attempt to remove her furniture.

McCoy has denied all allegations and has not contacted Cordon since the attack, according to her attorney.