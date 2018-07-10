LeSean McCoy Denies Allegations Of Domestic Violence, PED Use In Graphic Instagram Post

A friend of McCoy's girlfriend shared a graphic image of his attack on Instagram.

By Nihal Kolur
July 10, 2018

Troubling allegations of domestic violence were brought upon Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy on Tuesday, as his girlfriend's friend shared graphic images of the assault. McCoy has denied the allegations.

McCoy's girlfriend, Delicia, is shown in the picture with cuts and bruises across her face. The picture was posted by Delicia's friend, Mia.

The caption on the post reads: "@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!!"

Warning: This picture contains graphic imagery

A post shared by MIA (@miamor_i_adore) on

McCoy issued the following statement on Instagram:

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

McCoy, who will turn 30 years old later this week, has yet to comment on the allegations. The Bills organization has also not released a statement on the events but are aware of the allegations, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

This post will be updated as more information is released.

