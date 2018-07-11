Report: Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim Lied About Identity During DUI Stop

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reportedly misidentified himself when he was cited for driving under the influence on the Fourth of July. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 11, 2018

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim originally identified himself as the team's director of security when he was cited for driving under the influence on July 4 in Chandler, Arizona, reports The Arizona Republic. 

According to a police report obtained by the Republic, Keim had a "slight slur" and his breath smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over just a few properties from his home. He claimed to have had two beers and pizza an hour or two before being stopped, according to the report. He declined to perform several steps in a sobriety test and did not submit to a breath test so officers took vials of his blood to be tested instead. 

At the police station, Keim said he was drinking since 4 p.m. Police noticed Keim driving fast around 12:12 a.m. according to the report.

Keim was previously convicted of DUI in 1996, according to the report.  

Following the news, the Cardinals and Keim released statements. 

Keim has been the team's general manager since 2013, but he's been working with the team since 1999. He recently signed an extension through 2022. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)