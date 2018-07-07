Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim Cited For DUI

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence Wednesday in Chandler, Arizona, the team announced Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Keim faces a suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The team and Keim released a statement in response.

"He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable," the team said in the statement. "Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."

Statements from the team and GM Steve Keim.



"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions," Keim said the statement. "Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

Keim has been the team's general manager since 2013, but he's been working with the team since 1999. He recently signed an extension through 2022.