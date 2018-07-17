Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 after he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Arizona to extreme DUI, the team announced.

Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4 in Chandler, Arizona.

The money will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. During his suspension, Keim will be barred from the Cardinals’ facilities and prohibited contact from the team. He won't be able to return until he's completed counseling.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the team. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

According to The Arizona Republic, Keim originally identified himself as the team's director of security when he was first stopped and declined to perform several steps in a sobriety test. Keim was previously convicted of DUI in 1996, according to the report.

Keim has been the team's general manager since 2013, but he's been working with the team since 1999. He recently signed an extension through 2022.