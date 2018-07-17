Cardinals GM Steve Keim Suspended Five Weeks, Fined After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 after he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Arizona to extreme DUI.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 17, 2018

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 after he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Arizona to extreme DUI, the team announced.

Keim was cited for driving under the influence on July 4 in Chandler, Arizona. 

The money will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. During his suspension, Keim will be barred from the Cardinals’ facilities and prohibited contact from the team. He won't be able to return until he's completed counseling.

“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the team. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

According to The Arizona Republic, Keim originally identified himself as the team's director of security when he was first stopped and declined to perform several steps in a sobriety test. Keim was previously convicted of DUI in 1996, according to the report.  

Keim has been the team's general manager since 2013, but he's been working with the team since 1999. He recently signed an extension through 2022. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)