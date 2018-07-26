LeSean McCoy Makes First Public Comments Since Domestic Violence Allegations From Ex-Girlfriend

Bills running back LeSean McCoy addressed allegations of domestic violence at training camp on Thursday [tk]

By Emily Caron
July 26, 2018

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was accused of domestic violence earlier this month and made his first public comments since the allegations with a press conference prior to the Bills' first training camp practice on Thursday. 

“It’s an open investigation and I’ll leave it at that," McCoy said. "Right now my main focus is on my teammates and reaching a championship together.” 

A friend of McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, posted graphic images of Cordon with cuts and bruises across her face. In her since-deleted post, she alleged domestic violence at the hands of McCoy, whom she also accused of using illegal performance-enhancing drugs. McCoy denied the allegations on Instagram.

Milton Police said that the incident was related to an armed home invasion in Georgia, saying that the residence was specifically targeted and that upon their arrival, officers found a victim who had been physically assaulted. 

The Bills and the NFL are aware of the allegations and have said they are gathering information. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)