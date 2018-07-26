Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was accused of domestic violence earlier this month and made his first public comments since the allegations with a press conference prior to the Bills' first training camp practice on Thursday.

“It’s an open investigation and I’ll leave it at that," McCoy said. "Right now my main focus is on my teammates and reaching a championship together.”

A friend of McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, posted graphic images of Cordon with cuts and bruises across her face. In her since-deleted post, she alleged domestic violence at the hands of McCoy, whom she also accused of using illegal performance-enhancing drugs. McCoy denied the allegations on Instagram.

Milton Police said that the incident was related to an armed home invasion in Georgia, saying that the residence was specifically targeted and that upon their arrival, officers found a victim who had been physically assaulted.

The Bills and the NFL are aware of the allegations and have said they are gathering information.