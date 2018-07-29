It's safe to say that Jarvis Landry is happy in Cleveland.

While speaking to SI's Ben Baskin, Landry opened up about his time in Miami and his aspirations with the Browns. In particular, Landry ripped former head coach Adam Gase and the Dolphins culture.

• Watch "24 Hours With ... Jarvis Landry" exclusively on SI TV, with a free seven-day trial. Click here for more.

"[In Miami] no one appreciated s---," he said. "Here it's blue-collar, it's hard-working. People that actually appreciate what you bring to the table."

"When I’d go to talk to [Gase] about it, he’d curse me out," Landry said. "'Why are you telling me how to do my job?' It got to the point where the environment was just awful."

Landry was drafted by the Dolphins out of LSU in the 2014 NFL draft and spent four seasons in Miami before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.

The 25-year-old earned three Pro Bowl appearances while in Miami. He currently holds the NFL record for most receptions in the first four years of a career with 400—the next closest is Anquan Boldin, with 342—and led the league with 112 catches, to go along with 986 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, in 2017.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that Landry is expected to be the No. 2 receiver in Cleveland opposite Josh Gordon and will likely "go deep more frequently."