Terrell Owens Says Sportswriters are the Reason He Skipped the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

T.O. gave his Hall of Fame induction speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

By Jenna West
August 04, 2018

When giving his Hall of Fame induction speech in Chattanooga on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said he skipped the ceremony in Canton because of sportswriters.

While speaking to the crowded McKenzie Arena at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Owens wanted to address a "flawed" voting system.

"There's been a lot of speculation and false reports as to why I chose not to be there [Canton]," Owens said, according to ESPN. "I would like to set the record straight: It's not because of how many times it took for me to be voted to the Hall. It's about the mere fact that the sportswriters aren't aligned with the mission and the core values of the Hall of Fame."

The 44-year-old was a finalist for the Hall for two years but wasn't selected in 2016 or 2017.

During 16 seasons in the league, Owens earned six Pro Bowl selections and had 15,934 career receiving yards.

Owens arrived to the ceremony in style, sporting a suit with the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo.

The former wide receiver's speech lasted thirty-nine minutes, where he thanked his mother for her support and even addressed a fan who shouted out "I love you, T.O."

"I love you too," Owens said before pausing, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop. "But I love me more."

In June, Owens announced that he would not attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton.

"While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton (Ohio)," Owens said in the statement. "... After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)