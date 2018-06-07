Terrell Owens Declines His Invitation to Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Terrell Owens declined his invite to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saying he wants to celebrate elsewhere. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2018

Terrell Owens will not attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony after declining his invitation, reports ESPN.

The former wide receiver is a 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who played 16 years in the league. He earned six Pro Bowl selections and had 15,934 career receiving yards.

"While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton (Ohio)," Owens said in a statement, according to ESPN. "... After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

Owens will celebrate his induction at a later date. 

The 44-year-old was a finalist for the Hall for two years, but wasn't selected in 2016 or 2017. 

Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Brian Dawkins make up the class of 2018. 

