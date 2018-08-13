Report: Rookie Linebacker Roquan Smith Agrees to Deal With Bears, Ends Holdout

The No. 8 pick from the 2018 draft has agreed to his rookie contract with the Bears.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 13, 2018

The only player from the 2018 draft who was still unsigned entering this week has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to a four-year deal with $18 million guaranteed and $11 million in bonuses, according to Schefter. Smith will be ending his holdout and reporting to training camp by as early as Monday night, Shefter reports.

Depending on how Smith is doing in terms of physical condition, he could appear in the team's preseason game in Denver on Saturday.

Chicago took Smith with the No. 8 pick in April's draft. In 2017, the last of his three years at Georgia, Smith won SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-American.

Last season the Bears were top 10 in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed per game. However, Chicago went just 5-11 to finish last in the NFC North for the fourth consecutive year and miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)