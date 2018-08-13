The only player from the 2018 draft who was still unsigned entering this week has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Linebacker Roquan Smith agreed to a four-year deal with $18 million guaranteed and $11 million in bonuses, according to Schefter. Smith will be ending his holdout and reporting to training camp by as early as Monday night, Shefter reports.

Depending on how Smith is doing in terms of physical condition, he could appear in the team's preseason game in Denver on Saturday.

Chicago took Smith with the No. 8 pick in April's draft. In 2017, the last of his three years at Georgia, Smith won SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-American.

Last season the Bears were top 10 in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed per game. However, Chicago went just 5-11 to finish last in the NFC North for the fourth consecutive year and miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.