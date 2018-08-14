Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Exits Practice Early With Apparent Head Injury

The cause of Roethlisberger's ailment and potential impact have yet to be determined.

By Kaelen Jones
August 14, 2018

Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left practice early on Tuesday after suffering an apparent head injury, according to multiple reports.

Roethlisberger reportedly fell to the ground after throwing a pass on the final play of a "Seven Shots" team period, despite not being contacted by any defenders. He was on the ground holding his head for a few minutes prior to being helped up by teammates.

He then managed to walk off the practice field under his own power alongside Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert and head trainer John Norwig.

The nature of Roethlisberger's injury is not yet known. The 36-year-old is regarded as one of the most durable signal-callers in the NFL. Through 14 seasons, he has suffered three concussions (October 2006, November 2009 and November 2015). In October 2016, Roethlisberger suffered a torn meniscus, but only missed one game following surgery. He started 15 games last season but sat out the Steelers' season finale against the Browns. 

Roethlisberger did not appear in Pittsburgh's lone preseason game against the Eagles last week.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)