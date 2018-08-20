Report: Jets Receiving Trade Interest in Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said he is not against trading one of the team's three quarterbacks.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 20, 2018

At least two teams have expressed interest in trading for Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

There were no set offers on the table as of Monday, but the Jets have talked with interested teams about potential deals, Mehta reports. Multiple teams have contacted New York about the 25-year-old signal caller, but the Jets are waiting for a practical trade. Mehta reports they are looking for a pick in the first three rounds but could be convinced to take a fourth-rounder depending on the offer.

Along with Bridgewater, New York also has the No. 3 pick from the 2018 draft in quarterback Sam Darnold and last year's starter Josh McCown still on the roster. Darnold is expected to be the quarterback of the future and has a shot to be the starter this season, while the 39-year-old McCown is on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Bridgewater is on a one-year, $6 million deal that includes $9 million in performance incentives, but the money he could potentially earn by completing those would count toward the 2019 salary cap, according to Mehta. The Dolphins, Patriots and Broncos could all end up being potential suitors for Bridgewater, according to Mehta, but it is unlikely the Jets would make a deal with New England.

Mehta adds that New York's front office is looking to create a "win-win" for Bridgewater and the organization by helping the quarterback get to a situation where he could have a path for future success.

"We feel fortunate to have three quarterbacks we really like quite a bit," general manager Mike Maccagnan said Monday on the Morning Show with Boomer & Gio of WFAN. "Again, we can very easily keep three quarterbacks and if something were to arise, we can go with two if that’s the case."

Bridgewater appeared in one game last season after missing all of the 2016 campaign due to a brutal knee injury late in training camp. The Vikings drafted him with the No. 32 pick in 2014, and he started 28 of the 29 games he played his first two seasons, including every game in 2015 when he helped guide Minnesota to an 11-5 record and the NFC North crown.

