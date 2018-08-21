The NFL announced Tuesday that Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will be suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Ravens released a statement saying, "The NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct. Our player's behavior was inappropriate and wrong."

The team added that it "consulted with relationship and domestic violence experts for their perspectives" and also had women and men in the organization who are executives "not directly involved" with football operations review the matter.

The Ravens also said they spoke with Smith "about his past behavior and intention to change" and that he "acknowledged his behaviors were wrong and accepts full responsibility for them."

"He has completed a clinical evaluation and has agreed to undertake any follow-up care or treatment that may be recommended," Baltimore's statement read. "Through our conversations with Jimmy, we believe he is taking the proper steps to improve and that he can change. Jimmy has assured us that he is fully dedicated to making this change. He also understands the consequences if he does not."

The statement also mentioned Smith was going through a custody battle with his former girlfriend, but that has been resolved.

Smith will be eligible to participate in the remainder of the preseason and the suspension will not take effect until Sept. 1. He will be allowed to return the team on Oct. 1.

In the first four weeks of the season, Baltimore faces the Bills, Bengals, Broncos and Steelers. Smith, picked by the Ravens in the first round of the 2011 draft, has started in all 63 games he has played since 2013.