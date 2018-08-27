Blake Bortles Foundation Provides Meals for Jacksonville First Responders

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Blake Bortles also wrote a note to first responders, thanking them for their service. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 27, 2018

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and his foundation provided meals Monday for first responders after a shooting Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. left two people dead, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, the Blake Bortles Foundation worked with Mambos Cuban Cafe to offer meals for first responders on first and second shifts.

Bortles also wrote a note to first responders.

"Thank you for everything that you do!" the note read. "Your service today and every day is greatly appreciated!"

Jags owner Shad Khan issued a statement on the shooting Sunday.

The shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace, occurred during an EA Sports Madden football gaming tournament. Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson were killed, while 11 others were injured.

