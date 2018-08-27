Electronic Arts has canceled the three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events in wake of the shooting that took place at a Jacksonville competition on Sunday, company CEO Andrew Wilson announced in a statement Monday.

Two players, identified as Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, were killed when a gunman opened fire, specifically targeting other gamers at the event, according to authorities. The gunman wounded 10 others before turning the gun on himself.

In his statement, Wilson expressed sympathies toward Robertson and Clayton's families, adding that EA was committed to supporting them and improving security at independently-operated qualifying events.

"We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators," Wilson said. "We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.

"We’ve all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville. This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature. Please take time to support each other through this challenging time."