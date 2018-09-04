Former NFL Player Colton Underwood to Star on New Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood, who won hearts on “The Bachelorette,” will be the new “Bachelor.”

By Dan Gartland
September 04, 2018

The titular “Bachelor” on the next season of the hit ABC show might be familiar to football fans, or at least those with an intimate knowlegde of training camp and practice squad rosters. 

Colton Underwood, 26, played college football at Illinois State and went undrafted in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Chargers, Eagles and Raiders, never advancing past the practice squad. 

Underwood was previously featured on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, starring Becca Kufrin. He was eliminated in Week 8 of the 10-week season. Underwood also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, though the couple split up in June 2017. 

The cast of women competing for Underwood’s affection will be announced at a later date. The show is set to premiere in January. 

