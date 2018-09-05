Watch: Colin Kaepernick Narrates New Nike 'Just Do It' Commercial On Dreaming Big

"So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough."

By Khadrice Rollins
September 05, 2018

Colin Kaepernick stars and narrates in a new Nike commercial for the company's 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign.

In the ad, Kaepernick speaks about the idea of people accomplishing dreams that would appear to be impossible as footage of athletes training and practicing is shown.

On Monday, it was announced that Kaepernick would be the face of the "Just Do It" campaign, and an ad featuring his face and the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt."

Kaepernick makes mention to multiple Nike athletes and some of the historic feats they have been able to achieve such as Serena Williams's rise in the tennis world despite coming from Compton, Calif. and LeBron James opening a new school this year in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Check out the full transcription of the video below:

If people say your dreams are crazy...If they laugh at what they think you can do...good....stay that way.

Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult

It's a compliment.

Don't try to be the fastest runner in your school or the fastest runner in the world. Be the fastest ever.

Don't picture yourself wearing OBJ's jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours.

Don't settle for homecoming queen or linebacker. Do both.

Lose 120 pounds and become an Ironman...after beating a brain tumor.

Don't believe you have to be like anybody...to be somebody.

If you're born a refugee. Don't let it stop you from playing soccer...for the national team...at age 16.

Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Be bigger than basketball.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.

When they talk about the greatest team in the history of the sport, make sure it's your team.

If you have only one hand, don't just watch football...play it at the highest level.

And if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that's more like it.

So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if you're crazy enough.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reports that Nike plans to air this ad during Thursday's NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons. Rovell adds that Nike did not inform the NFL or its other major partners and retailers about the plan to use Kaepernick in this year's campaign.

