Colin Kaepernick will be the face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It” campaign, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

According to Rovell, Nike has been paying Kaepernick all along and "waiting for the right moment," which is now.

Kaepernick tweeted the same image as Rovell with the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Nike is the NFL's official uniform sponsor.

The former 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the 'Star-Spangled Banner' in August 2016 as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens of other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season. He filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion in October 2017 after he was not picked up by another team after opting out of his 49ers contract in March of the same year.

He won the summary judgment phase of his collusion case last week.