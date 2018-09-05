The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season. The matchup means that the Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey, notorious trash talker and one of the best corners in the league, in his ear all afternoon.

While Ramsey was complimentary of Beckham in a GQ article last month, he has been critical of Gaints QB Eli Manning. Despite their off-the-field friendship, Beckham isn't expecting the same treatment Ramsey from during the game.

"I'm sure it won't be as friendly as it was over the offseason," he said on Wednesday. "We're both very, very competitive. I know that for sure. It's going to be a good game."

Beckham says he won't take the bait if Ramsey tries to get into his head on Sunday. It has happened to him before against other cornerbacks, namely CB Josh Norman in 2015, but Beckham insists this time will be different. He won't let anything Ramsey says get to him.

"I think I learned my lesson," he said. "[Ramsey] is, if not the best, one of the best corners in the league. There's no way around it."

When asked about Norman getting into his head in 2015, Beckham "took the cheese," he said. "I can't be mad at anything that happened. I bit on it. So it's all good."

Sunday will be Beckham's first game in 11 months after a season-ending ankle break sidelined him in October 2017. He underwent ankle surgery and has been a full participant in training camp practices after rehabbing but has yet to play a down.

Beckham became the league's highest-paid receiver this summer after signing a five-year, $95 million deal.

When he lines up for the Giants' first snap on Sunday, it will be Beckham's first since his final against the Chargers last fall.