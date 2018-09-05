Bud Light unveiled a statue of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson deciding to call the famous "Philly Special" trick play in Super Bowl LII
The "Philly Special" play call that highlighted the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win will always have a special place in the hearts of Philadelphia fans.
On Wednesday, Bud Light unveiled a nine-foot, bronze effigy outside Lincoln Financial Field. It depicts Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles asking head coach Doug Pederson for the play call made while facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. At the time, the Eagles led the Patriots 15-12 with under two minutes left in the first half.
"You want Philly Philly?" Foles asked.
"Yeah, let's do it," Pederson answered.
.@Eagles "Yeah, let's do it." pic.twitter.com/Leb9cgPRkS— Bud Light (@budlight) September 5, 2018
On a trick play, tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown to Foles for a touchdown, and the Eagles went on to win their first championship in franchise history, 41-33.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the statue commemorating the play will remain "for at least this season" with the possibility of remaining permanently.