Bud Light Erects 'Philly Special' Statue Outside Eagles' Stadium

Bud Light unveiled a statue of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and coach Doug Pederson deciding to call the famous "Philly Special" trick play in Super Bowl LII

By Kaelen Jones
September 05, 2018

The "Philly Special" play call that highlighted the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win will always have a special place in the hearts of Philadelphia fans.

On Wednesday, Bud Light unveiled a nine-foot, bronze effigy outside Lincoln Financial Field. It depicts Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles asking head coach Doug Pederson for the play call made while facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. At the time, the Eagles led the Patriots 15-12 with under two minutes left in the first half.

"You want Philly Philly?" Foles asked.

"Yeah, let's do it," Pederson answered.

On a trick play, tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown to Foles for a touchdown, and the Eagles went on to win their first championship in franchise history, 41-33.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the statue commemorating the play will remain "for at least this season" with the possibility of remaining permanently.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)