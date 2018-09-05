The "Philly Special" play call that highlighted the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win will always have a special place in the hearts of Philadelphia fans.

On Wednesday, Bud Light unveiled a nine-foot, bronze effigy outside Lincoln Financial Field. It depicts Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles asking head coach Doug Pederson for the play call made while facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. At the time, the Eagles led the Patriots 15-12 with under two minutes left in the first half.

"You want Philly Philly?" Foles asked.

"Yeah, let's do it," Pederson answered.

On a trick play, tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown to Foles for a touchdown, and the Eagles went on to win their first championship in franchise history, 41-33.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the statue commemorating the play will remain "for at least this season" with the possibility of remaining permanently.