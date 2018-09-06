For the first time in franchise history, the Eagles played a home game as defending Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles opened the 2018 season against the Falcons on Thursday, and started the night celebrating their historic Super Bowl win. Before the game after a weather delay, Philadelphia raised its championship banner before a sellout crowd.

Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins led the stadium to sing the team's fight song and unveil the banner.

The moment that Philadelphia has been waiting a lifetime for. #NFLKickoff



The Eagles won Super Bowl LII by beating the Patriots 41–33. Quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP after starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery in December to repair torn knee ligaments. Foles started again in Thursday's opener.

Philadelphia finished the regular season at 13–3, then advanced past the Falcons in the divisional playoff. The Eagles beat the Vikings to take the NFC championship and move on to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles received their Super Bowl rings in June. The design included nods to the "Philly Special" and underdog masks.