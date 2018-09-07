Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be out for a few more weeks as he continues to rehabilitate his shoulder after undergoing rotator cuff surgery following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in February, per The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas.

Philadelphia played without Jeffery in their 18-12 Week 1 win over the Falcons but the star wide receiver said he still has "a couple more visits with the doctor," before he can return.

"Some days I feel great, and some days ... a shoulder injury is pretty tough," he said.

While Jeffery didn't give an exact time frame for when he might return to the field, the Eagles will at least be without him for Week 2.

The 28-year-old threw with quarterback Carson Wentz before the game on Thursday, who is also still a few weeks away from playing, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"You know what, I’ve seen it, but I’m going to investigate that a little bit more and see where and why and when that came out,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the game. “But I’m not going to comment too much more on it.”

Nick Foles started under center for Philadelphia in Thursday's game.

Jeffery caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 34-yard scoring catch in the Eagles' Super Bowl win. The team signed him to a four-year, $57 million contract extension in December despite a right shoulder injury that Jeffery suffered in training camp in 2017.