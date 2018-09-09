Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson left Sunday's season-opening win against the Saints due to a concussion, the team announced.

Prior to his departure, Jackson tallied five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 48-40 win at New Orleans. He hauled in receiving scores of 58 and 36 yards, respectively.

Jackson missed the final two games of the 2017 season with a left ankle injury, but does not have much of a documented history with concussions. In 2009 and 2010, he missed one game each, after being diagnosed with a concussion.

The Bucs next play the Eagles on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.