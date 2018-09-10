Watch: Jets' Sam Darnold Throws Pick-Six on First Career Pass

New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold began his NFL career with a pick-six on Monday night.

By Kaelen Jones
September 10, 2018

The career of Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is off to an unfortunate start.

Darnold threw a pick-six on his first career pass against the Lions on Monday night. Detroit cornerback Quandre Diggs returned the interception 37 yards for the game's opening score just 20 seconds into the game.

On a play-action pass, Darnold had tried to evade a Lions pass rusher and scrambled to his right, before attempting to loft a pass to running back Bilal Powell out of the backfield. Diggs leapt into the air and came down with an easy pick before running it back for a touchdown. 

Darnold is the first quarterback to throw a pick-six on his first career pass since Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston did so against the Titans in 2015. The Jets selected Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. 

