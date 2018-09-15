Browns to Release WR Josh Gordon on Monday

After six seasons, the Browns announced they plan to release former Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

The Browns intend to release wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday, the team announced Saturday.

Gordon had missed all of the preseason while nursing a hamstring injury. He scored last week for Cleveland in its season-opening tie against the Steelers.

“For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “We wish Josh well.”

Gordon had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints after reportedly arriving late to the facility with an apparent hamstring injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon suffered the injury during a promotional shoot.

Per Schefter, the Browns could trade Gordon prior to releasing him Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that as many as five teams are interested in trading for Gordon.

Rapoport reported shortly after Cleveland's announcement that Gordon was fine at Friday's practice, and his release was over a matter of trust. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Gordon was "not himself" when he showed up to the Browns' facility Saturday. A Browns official told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the team's decision was inclusive of present and past issues.

Gordon has been suspended several times during his career for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He first was suspended in 2014, and did not play again until November 2017, when he was reinstated on a conditional basis.

The Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the 2012 Supplemental Draft. Through six seasons, Gordon appeared in 41 games, hauling in 130 catches for 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns.

