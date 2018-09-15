Le'Veon Bell Pulls No-Show at Steelers Headquarters; Lost Revenue Reaches $1.7M

Bell has now forfeited over $1.7 million for missing this season's first two games.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

Le'Veon Bell did not show at the Steelers' headquarters on Saturday ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against Kansas City. Missing the season's first two games has now cost Bell over $1.7 million in lost revenue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Bell missed the deadline to join the team last week as well, resulting in a forfeiture of his Week 1 game check worth $853,000 and his removal from the Steelers' depth chart on Tuesday.

The depth chart notes that Bell has not signed his franchise tender, but does not list Bell among the team's running backs.

Bell is in an ongoing contract dispute with Pittsburgh after the team placed their star running back on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

The Steelers finished Week 1 in a 21-21 lock with the Cleveland Browns. James Conner started at running back in Bell's place and finished with 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Bell had 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season.

The Steelers take on the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)