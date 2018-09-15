Le'Veon Bell did not show at the Steelers' headquarters on Saturday ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against Kansas City. Missing the season's first two games has now cost Bell over $1.7 million in lost revenue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Bell missed the deadline to join the team last week as well, resulting in a forfeiture of his Week 1 game check worth $853,000 and his removal from the Steelers' depth chart on Tuesday.

The depth chart notes that Bell has not signed his franchise tender, but does not list Bell among the team's running backs.

Bell is in an ongoing contract dispute with Pittsburgh after the team placed their star running back on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

The Steelers finished Week 1 in a 21-21 lock with the Cleveland Browns. James Conner started at running back in Bell's place and finished with 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Bell had 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season.

The Steelers take on the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.