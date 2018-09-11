The Steelers removed running back Le'Veon Bell from their Week 2 depth chart.

Instead, the bottom of the list notes that Bell has not signed his franchise tender.

Bell is in the middle of a contract dispute with Pittsburgh and missed Week 1 because he did not report to the Steelers before Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline. He's unhappy with the Steelers placing the tag on him for the second consecutive season.

Following the Steelers 21–21 tie with the Browns, Bell tweeted just one Emoji — the thinking man wearing a monocle.

James Conner started at running back in Bell's place and finished with 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell forfeited his first game check worth $853,000.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Last season, Bell had 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.