Steelers Remove Running Back Le’Veon Bell From Week 2 Depth Chart

By Charlotte Carroll
September 11, 2018

The Steelers removed running back Le'Veon Bell from their Week 2 depth chart.

Instead, the bottom of the list notes that Bell has not signed his franchise tender. 

Bell is in the middle of a contract dispute with Pittsburgh and missed Week 1 because he did not report to the Steelers before Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline. He's unhappy with the Steelers placing the tag on him for the second consecutive season.

Following the Steelers 21–21 tie with the Browns, Bell tweeted just one Emoji — the thinking man wearing a monocle.

James Conner started at running back in Bell's place and finished with 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. 

NFL
After Sunday, Should Le’Veon Bell Be Worried?

Bell forfeited his first game check worth $853,000. 

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. Last season, Bell had 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. 

