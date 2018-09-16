Josh Gordon is expected to be traded by Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the former All-Pro receiver has a pair of preferred destinations.

Per Schefter, Gordon would like to be traded to San Francisco or Dallas, looking to join a pair of NFC squads with a shallow crop of wide receivers. The two teams fit Cleveland's reported goal of dealing Gordon to an NFC team.

Cleveland prefers to trade WR Josh Gordon out of the AFC, and to an NFC team, and that's the Browns' current intent, per sources.



Gordon knows he has no say in where he is traded, but the two places he's hoping to land are with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Cleveland announced its intent to release Gordon on Saturday night. The five-year veteran was ruled out for Sunday's contest at New Orleans with a hamstring injury, reportedly injuring his hamstring during a promotional photoshoot.

“For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally, and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “We wish Josh well.”

Browns to release WR Josh Gordon



Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/bQmWraH8Nr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2018

Cleveland will face the Saints without Gordon on Sunday. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is slated for 1 p.m. ET.