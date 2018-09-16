Week 2 of the NFL season continued on Sunday with a set of 14 games throughout the day, including nine games in 1 p.m. ET block.

Prior to the start of the games, the national anthem was played and some players protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by making some sort of demonstration during the song.

This comes on the heels of the NFL deciding to hold off on putting together a new national anthem policy for this season after it had initially introduced a new policy in May that said players were mandated to stand on the sidelines during the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Get a roundup of all the players who protested racial inequality in Week 2 below.

Panthers vs. Falcons

All players stood for the national anthem.

Chargers vs. Bills

All players stood for the national anthem.

Vikings vs. Packers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Texans vs. Titans

All players stood for the national anthem.

Browns vs. Saints

All players stood for the national anthem.

Dolphins vs. Jets

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to protest social injustice in the United States. All other players stood for the national anthem.

Chiefs vs. Steelers

All players stood during the national anthem.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was not on the field during the national anthem. All other players stood for the national anthem.

Colts vs. Redskins

All players stood for the national anthem.