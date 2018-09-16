It's Week 2, but Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole may have already secured what could be the best catch of the NFL season.

In the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Cole made an absurd one-handed catch over Logan Ryan. The young wideout faded his route towards the numbers, when quarterback Blake Bortles's pass soared into view.

Cole used his right hand to reach into the air, then clung onto the ball, running a few more yards before tumbling to the ground for a 22-yard gain. Cole never used his left hand to secure the pass.

Cole would cap off the drive by snagging his first touchdown of the year, hauling in a 24-yard pass from Bortles to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Cole beat Ryan again, sprinting into the tunnel beyond the end zone in celebration. It was quite the start for both Jacksonville and Cole.