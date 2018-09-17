Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown clapped back at a Twitter critic after the Steelers' 42–37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Brown had nine receptions for 67 yards in the defeat after recording only 93 yards in his Week 1 debut.

One Twitter user, whose bio said he formerly worked for the Steelers, suggested that Brown "needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben [Roethlisberger]. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams."

Brown came back with a tweet that sparked trade rumors:

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Elsewhere, with only one game left in Week 2, most teams have set their sights on Week 3 matchups. Teams are navigating injuries and changing starters.

The Eagles announced Carson Wentz will return from two torn knee ligaments and will start against the Colts on Sunday. Wentz suffered the injury in Week 14 last season and missed the rest of the Super Bowl winning season.

The Bears will take on the Seahawks during Monday Night Football to close out Week 2.

• The Patriots are close to a deal with former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• The Vikings have waived kicker Daniel Carlson and agreed to terms with Dan Bailey (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network/ Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• The Giants announced center Jon Halapio broke his lower leg and ankle and will undergo surgery to repair both. He will miss the rest of the season (Official).

• The Browns have signed former Dolphins kicker Greg Joseph after Monday's workout with the team (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI. The team could reach an injury settlement with him or put him on waivers (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com).

• The Vikings are signing former 49ers wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network).

• The Raiders are working out a pair of quarterbacks: Kyle Allen who was at the Panthers camp and Joe Callahan who was with the Eagles this summer (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network).

• Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace has a fibula fracture and will be out an extended period (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network).

• The Rams are expected to sign kicker Sam Ficken to fill in for Greg Zuerlein (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network).

• Former Ravens first-rounder Breshad Perriman is working out for the Redskins (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com).